ASC industry snapshot: 13 things to know
The ASC industry is dynamic and has a growing role in the healthcare ecosystem as more procedures become outpatient.
Here is a snaptshot of the industry based on information from the MedPAC 2020 Report to Congress, ASCA and VMG Health Intellimarker.
1. Number of ASCs in 2018: 5,717
2. The states with the most ASCs are:
• California: 813
• Florida: 454
• Texas: 429
• Maryland: 343
• New Jersey: 266
3. Independently owned centers: 72 percent of all ASCs
4. ASCs owned by multisite operators: 28 percent of all ASCs
5. Number of single specialty ASCs in 2018: 3,277 (65 percent of all ASCs)
6. Number of multispecialty ASCs: 1,802 (39 percent of ASCs)
7. Number of gastroenterology-driven ASCs: 1,071 (21 percent of ASCs)
8. Number of ophthalmology-driven ASCs: 1,046 (21 percent of ASCs)
9. Number of orthopedic ASCs: 33 (1 percent of ASCs)
10. Number of pain management, neurology and orthopedics multispecialty ASCs: 612 (12 percent of ASCs)
11. Most common ASC procedures:
• Cataract surgery with IOL insert, stage 1: 18.8 percent of all procedures
• Upper GI endoscopy, biopsy: 7.9 percent
• Colonoscopy and biopsy: 6.9 percent
• Lesion removal colonoscopy (snare technique): 6.2 percent
• Inject foramen epidural: lumbar, sacral: 4.6 percent
• After cataract laser surgery: 4.2 percent
• Inject paravertebral: lumbar, sacral: 3.4 percent
• Injection spine: lumbar, sacral (caudal): 2.7 percent
• Colorectal screen, high-risk individual: 2.1 percent
• Diagnostic colonoscopy: 1.7 percent
12. ASC specialty breakdown:
• Orthopedics: 2,104 centers (36 percent)
• Ophthalmology: 2,806 centers (36 percent)
• Pain: 1,959 centers (34 percent
• Endoscopy: 1,854 centers (32 percent)
• Plastic: 1,751 centers (30 percent)
• Podiatry: 1,694 (29 percent)
• ENT: 1,424 (25 percent)
• OB/GYN: 1,209 (21 percent)
• Dental: 492 (9 percent)
13. Single-specialty ASC breakdown:
• Endoscopy: 27 percent
• Ophthalmology: 25 percent
• Pain: 12 percent
• Plastic: 6 percent
• Orthopedics: 5 percent
• Podiatry: 4 percent
• ENT: 1 percent
• OB/GYN: 1 percent
• Other: 18 percent
