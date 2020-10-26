ASC industry snapshot: 13 things to know

The ASC industry is dynamic and has a growing role in the healthcare ecosystem as more procedures become outpatient.

Here is a snaptshot of the industry based on information from the MedPAC 2020 Report to Congress, ASCA and VMG Health Intellimarker.

1. Number of ASCs in 2018: 5,717

2. The states with the most ASCs are:

• California: 813

• Florida: 454

• Texas: 429

• Maryland: 343

• New Jersey: 266

3. Independently owned centers: 72 percent of all ASCs

4. ASCs owned by multisite operators: 28 percent of all ASCs

5. Number of single specialty ASCs in 2018: 3,277 (65 percent of all ASCs)

6. Number of multispecialty ASCs: 1,802 (39 percent of ASCs)

7. Number of gastroenterology-driven ASCs: 1,071 (21 percent of ASCs)

8. Number of ophthalmology-driven ASCs: 1,046 (21 percent of ASCs)

9. Number of orthopedic ASCs: 33 (1 percent of ASCs)

10. Number of pain management, neurology and orthopedics multispecialty ASCs: 612 (12 percent of ASCs)

11. Most common ASC procedures:

• Cataract surgery with IOL insert, stage 1: 18.8 percent of all procedures

• Upper GI endoscopy, biopsy: 7.9 percent

• Colonoscopy and biopsy: 6.9 percent

• Lesion removal colonoscopy (snare technique): 6.2 percent

• Inject foramen epidural: lumbar, sacral: 4.6 percent

• After cataract laser surgery: 4.2 percent

• Inject paravertebral: lumbar, sacral: 3.4 percent

• Injection spine: lumbar, sacral (caudal): 2.7 percent

• Colorectal screen, high-risk individual: 2.1 percent

• Diagnostic colonoscopy: 1.7 percent

12. ASC specialty breakdown:

• Orthopedics: 2,104 centers (36 percent)

• Ophthalmology: 2,806 centers (36 percent)

• Pain: 1,959 centers (34 percent

• Endoscopy: 1,854 centers (32 percent)

• Plastic: 1,751 centers (30 percent)

• Podiatry: 1,694 (29 percent)

• ENT: 1,424 (25 percent)

• OB/GYN: 1,209 (21 percent)

• Dental: 492 (9 percent)

13. Single-specialty ASC breakdown:

• Endoscopy: 27 percent

• Ophthalmology: 25 percent

• Pain: 12 percent

• Plastic: 6 percent

• Orthopedics: 5 percent

• Podiatry: 4 percent

• ENT: 1 percent

• OB/GYN: 1 percent

• Other: 18 percent

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.