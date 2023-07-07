ASC company notes from the 1st half of 2023

From Optum to United Surgical Partners International, here are 10 notes from the biggest ASC companies in the nation for the first half of 2023:

1. Dallas-based Tenet, parent company of USPI, operates more than 445 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals.

2. USPI remains an industry leader, with the most ASCs of any system.

3. Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, which is owned by Optum, has 320 ASCs with 1.43 million patient encounters annually.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is ramping up its ASC portfolio, with 2,300 ambulatory care facilities.

5. USPI has over 50 health system partners and more than 20,000 team members.

6. SCA Health shifted its leadership strategy for 2023, making changes to its team, including a CEO shake-up.

7. Optum embarked on a spending spree in the first half of the year, making several acquisitions nationwide.

8. Six major ASC chains were ranked by number of physicians, with USPI leading the pack and SurgCenter coming in sixth.

9. Tenet executives, including its CEO and CFO, earn several million dollars annually.

10. In 2022, USPI, Optum and HCA all made billions of dollars in revenue.