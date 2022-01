Bloomfield Township, Mich., has gotten its first ASC, according to a Jan. 4 Hometown Life article.

The new ASC will be American Surgical Centers' second location.

The center has four operating rooms along with 18 pre- and postoperative beds and three private pre- and post-op suites with private bathrooms.

The facility is a multispecialty ASC that primarily concentrates on pain management and orthopedic and spine surgeries.