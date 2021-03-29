Amazon, Uber, Elon Musk & more: 5 health tech updates for ASC execs

Tech industry giants are finding new ways to integrate into the healthcare industry by providing direct patient care, disrupting the traditional supply chain and more.

Five recent updates:

1. Amazon is expanding its healthcare services to other companies and employees across the U.S. The company plans to contract directly with employers to lower administrative costs. Click here to read more.

2. Google Health is hiring for several roles and wants to bring on a product manager to define its platform go-to-market and commercialization strategies. Google is also looking for a medical device product manager to manage postmarket customer care and medical device complaints. Click here to read more.

3. Apple signed multiple healthcare partnerships. The company teamed with Best Buy on remote-monitoring services for older adults and partnered with the University Health Network in Toronto to measure the effectiveness of Apple Watches in detecting early signs of heart failure. Click here to read more.

4. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is developing a surgical robot for neuroscience, which debuted last August. The robot aims to help with muscles affecting the brain. Long-term goals include augmenting the human brain to keep pace with artificial intelligence. The company announced plans in February to begin human trials by the end of the year. Click here to read more.

5. Uber expanded its prescription delivery service to pharmacies and patients in 37 states by partnering with ScriptDrop. ScriptDrop's platform offers prescription delivery to pharmacies and health systems. Click here to learn more.

More articles on healthcare:

Did the pandemic change ASC-hospital relationships?

Dr. Peter Pronovost appointed to ValueHealth advisory board

What's happening with the 2% Medicare pay cut & more from Washington, DC

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.