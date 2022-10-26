AMA: 7 things young physicians need to know about burnout

Physician burnout is at an all-time high, with three out of five physicians expressing that they feel exhausted, according to an Oct. 26 report from the American Medical Association.

Here are seven things the association wants young physicians to know about burnout:

1. The pressure is real: Young physicians have a lot on their plates, absorbing and learning new information. Excessive workloads can magnify stress, leading to burnout.

2. Burnout is not your fault: Burnout is the system's problem, not the problem of individuals.

3. Everyone is stressed: Everyone else is also under a lot of pressure, and it is not just you.

4. Adapt to find outlets: Know self-care strategies, and spend time pursuing outlets like exercise or organized activities. They can reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

5. Know the symptoms: Learn how to identify the lesser-known symptoms of burnout, including substance abuse and decreased empathy.

6. Seek help: Burnout can ruin professional development. Seek help and advice from more experienced physicians in the field.

7. Keep your eye on the prize: A career in medicine is rewarding, even if the road to make it is tough.