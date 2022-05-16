All the ways ASCs can drive down healthcare costs

The migration of complex cases to ASCs can save employers, patients and payers money, Naya Kehayes, principal and ASC practice leader at ECG Management Consultants, said during the California Ambulatory Surgery Association's ASC Summit.

Amid the push to drive down costs, some payers are offering benefits to patients who choose ancillary facilities, such as ASCs, Ms. Kehayes said in the April meeting. Payers are stipulating, in some cases, that hospitals won't get paid for a case that can be performed safely in an ASC.

Here are her five key consideration in how ASCs can further drive down healthcare costs: