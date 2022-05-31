9 ways healthcare facilities are addressing staff shortages

Staff shortages continue to challenge hospitals and health systems across the country because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and burnout remains a key issue among the healthcare workforce.

Here are nine steps healthcare facilities are taking to address staffing shortages, according to AMN Healthcare's "Survey of Locum Tenens Staffing Trends," released in May.

Note: The survey is based on 202 email surveys sent to healthcare administrators at hospitals, medical groups, federally qualified health centers and other facilities during February and March.

1. Including more hiring incentives, such as signing and referral bonuses: 54 percent

2. Implementing retention strategies, such as retention bonuses: 43 percent

3. Hiring more temporary staff, such as travel nurses, locum tenens physicians and advanced practice providers: 43 percent

4. Expanding telehealth services: 35 percent

5. Reassigning staff to units with more pressing needs: 23 percent

6. Installing new technology platforms: 18 percent

7. Reducing hours of service: 18 percent

8. Canceling elective procedures: 14 percent

9. Eliminating certain clinical services or programs: 11 percent