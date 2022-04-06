9 physician billionaires on Forbes' 2022 list

Nine U.S. physicians appeared on Forbes' 36th annual list of the world's richest people.

The list featured 33 U.S.-based billionaire entrepreneurs, heirs, inventors and leaders in healthcare, and 2,668 billionaires all together. Below is the list of U.S. physician billionaires and their 2022 net worth.

1. Thomas Frist Jr., MD. Co-founder of HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $21.8 billion

2. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD. Founder of NantWorks: $7.3 billion

3. Phillip Frost, MD. CEO and Chair of Opko Health: $2.2 billion

4. Gary Michelson, MD. Retired spine surgeon inventor: $1.8 billion

5. Keith Dunleavy, MD, and family. Founder and CEO of Inovalon: $1.7 billion

6. James Leininger, MD. Founder of Kinetic Concepts: $1.7 billion

7. George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD. Co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: $1.4 billion

8. August Troendle, MD. President and CEO of Medpace: $1.3 billion

9. Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD. Co-founder and CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: $1.2 billion