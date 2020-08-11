9 hospitals, health systems planning surgery centers

Nine hospitals and health systems opened or announced plans for new surgery centers in July:

1. Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health is seeking state approval to open a surgery center as part of a planned campus expansion.

2. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System held a topping off ceremony July 28 to mark the halfway point of construction on its Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center.

3. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida, is in the midst of a $250 million fundraising campaign for developments and renovations including a surgery center.

4. Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare and Brunswick, Maine-based Midcoast-Parkview Health debated Central Maine's $14 million outpatient surgical center proposal at a public hearing July 22.

5. St. Joseph, Mich.-based Lakeland Medical Center opened its 260,000-square-foot medical pavilion, which includes a surgery center.

6. St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital partnered with Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Tampa-based University of South Florida to build a pediatric surgery center.

7. Work is progressing on Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center's medical campus in Manchester, N.H. The campus will offer services including an outpatient specialty clinic, an ASC and an endoscopy center.

8. San Francisco-based Dignity Health announced plans to develop a 28-acre medical campus in Folsom Ranch, Calif. The three-story, 65,000-square-foot development will feature primary and specialty care offices, an outpatient surgery center and an urgent care.

9. The Florida arm of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened an ASC in West Palm Beach.

