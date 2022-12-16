8 recent studies to know

Eight studies to know that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 1:

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality found that roughly 370,000 patients per year may be harmed as a result of misdiagnosis in U.S. emergency departments.

A study conducted by Boston-based Harvard Medical School found that using telehealth can reduce primary care spending through lower emergency department utilization and inpatient hospitalizations.

The New England Journal of Medicine published a study regarding two new defibrillation methods improving survivability and neurological outcomes.

Epic Research reports that most telehealth visits don't require an in-person follow-up visit.



Researchers at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan found the number of "high intensity" bills for emergency room patients is on the rise.



Boston-based Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute conducted a study showing how socioeconomic factors drive telehealth service disparities.