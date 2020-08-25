70% of USPI hospitals earn a five-star rating from CMS

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International highlighted results from CMS' Hospital Compare Rankings noting that 23 of USPI's 24 eligible facilities received either a four- or five-star ranking.

Seventeen USPI facilities earned five stars. Across the U.S., 266 hospitals earned a five-star ranking.

CMS ranks hospitals based on patient surveys that cover five areas related to the patient experience, including:

Nurse and physician communication

Staff responsiveness

Facility cleanliness

Whether a patient will recommend the hospital

USPI President and CEO Brett Brodnax said, "We are honored to have earned this important recognition that reflects the outstanding work of our dedicated and mission-driven team members, as well as our strong collaborations with our physician and health system partners."

