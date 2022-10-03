7 economy and employment updates in September

From an impending recession to falling unemployment claims, here are seven economic and employment updates Becker's reported on in September.

1. ASCs are struggling to compete for talent in the midst of the "Great Resignation".

2. More than half of Americans believe that the U.S. is already in a recession.

3. U.S. unemployment benefit claims reached a three-month low in mid-September.

4. The U.S. labor market added 315,000 new jobs at the end of August.

5. Physicians under 40 years old are less likely to be self-employed than physicians over 40.

6. Four steps Americans can take to protect their personal wealth during a recession.

7. U.S. experts believe the Fed will cause a recession by excessively tightening rates.