62% of companies considering disclosing pay in job postings: survey

While 17 percent of U.S. companies voluntarily report salary information in job postings currently, 62 percent are planning to disclose or considering disclosing salary information in the future, according to the "2022 Pay Clarity Survey" from global advisory company Willis Towers Watson.

Fifty-eight percent of the 388 companies surveyed plan on disclosing their hiring salary range, while 48 percent plan to disclose an exact number.

Seventy-one percent of those companies plan to disclose the information consistently, across all job positions.

Over half of the companies surveyed (57 percent) intend to change the salary range based on where the job is located.

Of the organizations that began disclosing pay rates this year, 1 in 6 have already reported seeing more applications.

However, 31 percent of companies say that their pay programs are not ready to handle this type of transparency.

"We expect the recent wave of pay transparency legislation to continue," Mariann Madden, North America fair pay co-lead for Willis, said in the Sept. 14 survey release. "Regulatory requirements are only one factor in the expected increase in disclosures and communication about pay. Job seekers and current employees want to know and understand that they are treated fairly and are provided with equal opportunities to thrive and grow within the organization."