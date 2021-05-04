6 proposed pieces of legislation that could affect ASCs

Congress is considering a new bill that could ease the tax burden on ASCs, and a Wisconsin city is considering a zoning change after an ASC controversy.

Here are six proposed pieces of legislation at the local, state and federal level that could affect ASCs:

1. CMS proposed eliminating a price transparency requirement for hospitals in its 2022 Inpatient Prospective Payment Systems proposed rule, released April 27. Here is what ASCs should know.

2. Congress is considering a new bill that would ease the tax burden on healthcare providers, including ASCs.

3. The city council in Beloit, Wis., is considering a zoning change to include an ASC category after a controversy that resulted in OrthoIllinois withdrawing its proposal to build an ASC, Beloit Daily News reported April 29.

4. Connecticut's General Assembly is considering a bill that would increase the 6 percent gross receipts tax on same-day surgeries performed in ASCs to a 6.35 percent sales tax, according to the Hartford Courant.

5. There are four bills proposed in the North Carolina legislature to change the state's certificate-of-need laws — one proposing drastic changes to how ASCs are subject to CON review.

6. The Florida legislature passed a law March 29 to provide legal shields for healthcare providers, including ASCs, against COVID-19 liability claims, the National Law Review reported April 9.

