6 Kaiser Permanente ASC moves 

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has seen measured ASC growth in the past few years. In 2021, the health system has opened or announced at least three ASCs.

Here are some of Kaiser Permanente's ASC moves since 2019:

- In May 2019, Kaiser Permanente opened its new Dublin (Calif.) Medical Offices and Cancer Center, a 226,000-square-foot multispecialty complex. The space includes a medical office building, a cancer center, an ASC and an urgent care clinic.

- In September 2019, Kaiser Permanente Washington announced plans for a 73,000-square-foot medical center, a 165,000-square-foot ASC and two connected parking structures in Everett, Wash.

- In January 2021, Kaiser announced it will continue to operate its ASC and gastroenterology clinic in Wailuku, Hawaii, after it said it planned to close its Wailuku Medical Office and relocate the services elsewhere in September 2020. The closure would have eliminated 28 jobs.

- In April, Kaiser announced its plans to build a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va. The 263,000-square-foot building, dubbed the Kaiser Permanente South NoVA Hub, is expected to bring roughly 185 jobs to the area.

- In April, Kaiser broke ground on the addition of an 89,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices.

- In August, Kaiser announced its plans for a Virginia facility with ASC. The facility also will include a pharmacy, radiology services, an advanced urgent care center and a laboratory.