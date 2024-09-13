5 things to know about the ASC workforce

Here are five things to know about the state of the ASC workforce:

1. ASCs are seeing longer work days. As more procedures are approved for the outpatient setting and the population continues to age, ASCs are facing increasingly high demand for the services. Some ASCs are expanding capacity by stretching their hours and adding days, while others are expanding to include additional ORs.

"With volume and access at the forefront, we have reviewed the business hours of operation," Johnny Russell, director of area operations at Sutter Health in Sacramento, Calif., told Becker's. "The ASC world is changing fast and operating Monday through Friday from 0700 to 1500 is a thing of the past. Longer hours have become the new norm to meet the demands."

2. The industry overall still faces a staffing shortage. A 2023 survey from ORManager found that in the last 12 months, 56% of ASCs reported an increase in volume. At the same time, 68% of facilities also reported having a more difficult time recruiting experienced operating room nurses, who play a significant role in ASC operations.

3. Leader pay is on the rise. In the past 12 months, 74% of ASC leaders reported receiving a raise, up from 66% in 2022.

4. ASCs are still battling the anesthesia provider shortage. Surgical services make up about 60% of a facility’s revenue, according to a report by Medicus Healthcare Solutions. This means that the dwindling number of anesthesia providers has consequences for patient care as well as revenue.

5. Consolidation is a looming factor. There were 52 ASCs that went from independent to under partnership by a national operator from 2021 to 2022, according to a report from VMG Health.