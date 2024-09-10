ASC administrator vs. physician pay: 10 notes

Here are 10 stats to know about how physician pay stacks up compared to ASC leader pay:
These statistics were pulled from an OR Manager survey Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report" for 2024 and Medical Economics' 2024 Physician Report.
1. Here are the 10 highest-paid physician specialties:
- Orthopedic surgeons: $558,000
- Plastic surgeons: $536,000
- Cardiologists: $525,000
- Urologists: $515,000
- Gastroenterologists: $512,000
- Radiologists: $498,000
- Dermatologists: $479,000
- Anesthesiologists: $472,000
- Oncologists: $464,000
- Otolaryngologists: $459,000
2. Among physician specialists, women earn an average yearly salary of $333,000, whereas men of the same credentials earn an average of $435,000.
3. Practice-owning physicians made an average of $295,000 in 2023 and nonowners made $283,000.
4. Here is the breakdown of physician pay by practice type:
- Private practice: $288,000
- Hospital-owned practice: $330,000
- Inpatient hospital: $325,000
- Nonprofit: $240,000
- Concierge practice/ direct-pay model: $349,000
5. In 2023, 77% of ASC leaders said they made $100,000 or more, up from 58% in 2022.
6. Additionally, 68% of ASC leaders reported a total annual compensation of $120,000 or more.
7. In the past 12 months, 74% of ASC leaders reported receiving a raise, up from 66% in 2022.
8. ASC leaders' average raise was 5.1%, higher than 2022's 4.24% but lower than the 2022 consumer price index of 6.5%.
9. Twenty-eight percent of physicians have a net worth ranging between $2 million and $4.9 million in 2024.
10. An additional 25% of physicians have a net worth of less than $500,000, while 21% are worth $1 million to $1.9 million. About 15% are worth $500,000 to $999,999, while 11% are worth over $5 million.