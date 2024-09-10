ASC administrator vs. physician pay: 10 notes

Here are 10 stats to know about how physician pay stacks up compared to ASC leader pay:

These statistics were pulled from an OR Manager survey Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report" for 2024 and Medical Economics' 2024 Physician Report.

1. Here are the 10 highest-paid physician specialties:

Orthopedic surgeons: $558,000

Plastic surgeons: $536,000

Cardiologists: $525,000

Urologists: $515,000

Gastroenterologists: $512,000

Radiologists: $498,000

Dermatologists: $479,000

Anesthesiologists: $472,000

Oncologists: $464,000

Otolaryngologists: $459,000

2. Among physician specialists, women earn an average yearly salary of $333,000, whereas men of the same credentials earn an average of $435,000.

3. Practice-owning physicians made an average of $295,000 in 2023 and nonowners made $283,000.

4. Here is the breakdown of physician pay by practice type:

Private practice: $288,000

Hospital-owned practice: $330,000

Inpatient hospital: $325,000

Nonprofit: $240,000

Concierge practice/ direct-pay model: $349,000

5. In 2023, 77% of ASC leaders said they made $100,000 or more, up from 58% in 2022.

6. Additionally, 68% of ASC leaders reported a total annual compensation of $120,000 or more.

7. In the past 12 months, 74% of ASC leaders reported receiving a raise, up from 66% in 2022.

8. ASC leaders' average raise was 5.1%, higher than 2022's 4.24% but lower than the 2022 consumer price index of 6.5%.

9. Twenty-eight percent of physicians have a net worth ranging between $2 million and $4.9 million in 2024.

10. An additional 25% of physicians have a net worth of less than $500,000, while 21% are worth $1 million to $1.9 million. About 15% are worth $500,000 to $999,999, while 11% are worth over $5 million.