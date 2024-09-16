5 things looking up for physicians

Here are five statistics showing signs of positive change for physicians:

1. According to Medical Economics' 2024 "Physician Report," physician owners on average earn more than nonowners. Physician owners earned $295,000 in 2023, compared to non- owners' average $283,000.

2. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. added 55,000 jobs in July, accounting for 48% of all new employment in the country that month.

3. Healthcare and social assistance is projected to grow more quickly than any other sector between 2022-2032, projected to account for about 45% of all job growth in the 10-year period, according to a BLS report released in September 2023.

4. Accounting for medical school debt, six in 10 physicians still have a net worth that exceeds that of the average American family.

5. Twenty-eight percent of physicians have a net worth ranging between $2 million and $4.9 million in 2024, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Wealth & Debt Report" published in June.