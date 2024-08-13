Healthcare's job market: 5 fast facts

Despite the unpredictable job market in the U.S., healthcare has remained relatively consistent as a leading sector for growth.

Here are five key notes about the healthcare job market right now:

1. Healthcare added 55,000 jobs in July, accounting for 48% of all new employment in the U.S. that month, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

2. Despite being the leading industry for growth, last month's increase was below healthcare's 12-month average of 63,000 jobs.

3. Healthcare added more than 1 million workers since March 2020, according to an analysis of BLS data by Altarum.

4. Ambulatory care settings, including physician's offices and home health services added 850,200 jobs from February 2020 to February 2024, a 10.8% increase. Hospitals added 279,400 jobs in the same period, growing 5.3%.

5. Healthcare and social assistance is projected to grow most rapidly of any sector from 2022-2032, and is expected to account for about 45% of all job gains in the 10-year period, according to a BLS report released in September 2023.