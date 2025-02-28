5 hospital closures in February 

Here’s five hospitals Becker’s has reported on closing since Feb. 1:

1. Rockledge (Fla.) Hospital – Orlando Health

Orlando Health will close Rockledge Hospital and four associated hospital-based outpatient departments on April 22. The decision will result in the elimination of approximately 940 positions, though the health system is working to place affected employees in other available roles. Orlando Health, which currently has over 3,000 open positions, acquired the 298-bed facility in October from Dallas-based Steward Health Care. A spokesperson told Becker’s that "years of neglect" left the hospital in poor condition, failing to meet the system’s standards for patient care.

2. Mount Sinai Beth Israel (New York City)

Mount Sinai Beth Israel, a 696-bed teaching hospital, is set to close on March 26 following a New York Supreme Court ruling that dismissed a lawsuit attempting to prevent its closure. The hospital has been operating at a significant financial loss, reportedly spending $500,000 to $600,000 daily to maintain services and accumulating more than $1 billion in losses over the past decade. To help offset the closure, Mount Sinai will open an expanded urgent care center two blocks south of Beth Israel on the same day.

3. Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Medical Center (San Antonio, Texas)

Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, will permanently close Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Medical Center on April 25 as part of a consolidation effort. Services will be transferred to nearby Christus facilities, including Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills, which is set to open a new inpatient tower in spring 2025. Christus is working to place affected employees in other roles within the health system.

4. Lawrence Medical Center (Moulton, Ala.)

Lawrence Medical Center, a 98-bed hospital, will phase out inpatient and emergency services by mid-2025 as part of a financial partnership with Huntsville Hospital Health System. The hospital will transition to an outpatient-only model.

5. United Medical Center (Washington, D.C.)

United Medical Center will shut down on April 15, resulting in 485 employee layoffs. The closure aligns with the opening of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health, a 136-bed facility operated by Universal Health Services, based in King of Prussia, Pa. Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center is scheduled to begin seeing patients on April 15.