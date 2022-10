Toledo, Ohio, is the U.S. city with the least expensive office spaces in 2022, according to a report from personal finance website WalletHub on the best large cities to start a business.

Five cities with the lowest price office spaces:

1. Toledo, Ohio

2. Colorado Springs, Colo.

3. Wichita, Kan.

4. Fort Wayne, Ind.

5. Stockton, Calif.

Five cities with the most expensive office spaces:

1. Oakland, Calif.

2. Jersey City, N.J.

3. New York City

4. District of Columbia

5. San Francisco