5 ASC, MOB deals in California

Here are five recent deals involving medical office buildings and ASCs in California:

1. An outpatient medical office building in San Jose, Calif., was purchased by Santa Clara County for $340 million.

2. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital is set to open a gastroenterology clinic.

3. Archer Property Partners acquired a three-building outpatient medical office portfolio in Orange County, Calif.

4. Real estate development firm SSP Investments purchased two purchased medical office buildings in Arizona and California for a total of $26.2 million.

5. A medical office building in Escondido, Calif., was sold for $36.4 million.

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