California outpatient medical office building sold for $340M

A newly built outpatient medical office building in San Jose, Calif., has been purchased by Santa Clara County for $340 million, according to a March 24 report from Healthcare Real Estate Insights.

The 10-story, 230,506-square-foot building will provide services including diagnostic imaging, primary care and urgent care.

The outpatient center was constructed for a new Valley Health Center site for Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, which is the County of Santa Clara’s public hospital and healthcare system.

Harrison Street Asset Management, a global investment management firm, announced the sale, the report said.

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