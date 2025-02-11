4 things to know about the 2025 ASC covered procedures list

Procedures, especially in certain physician specialties, are rapidly moving to the ASC setting as patients increasingly want to avoid hospitals, cut costs and recover at home.

For more high-acuity procedures to move to the outpatient setting, CMS will need provide reimbursements for those procedures, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2024: A Year in Review," published in February.

Here are four things to know about the 2025 covered procedures list:

1. CMS notably added a number of orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures to the ASC covered procedures list.

2. The list illustrated a shift in former CMS policy. Instead of focusing on the expansion of high-acuity offerings, new policies place a stronger focus on dental and regenerative therapy procedures.

3. The covered procedures list confirms that CMS is prioritizing the diversification of services that can be offered in the ASC setting.

4. 2025 is a contrast to prior years, which prioritized adding more complex procedures.