4 recent ASC, specialty practice acquisitions in October

Here are four acquisitions Becker's ASC Review reported since mid-October:

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center partnered with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate to acquire a medical office building in Tucson and develop an ASC and primary care clinic, local NBC affiliate KVOA.com reported Oct. 29.

A medical office building and ASC in Columbia, S.C., was sold to outpatient healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties, according to an Oct. 28 announcement.

Feldman Bergin Properties acquired a five-building medical campus in Richmond, Va., for $12 million, Richmond BizSense reported Oct. 27.

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City paid nearly $106.5 million to acquire the property where it established its Mercy Edmond (Okla.) campus, The Oklahoman reported Oct. 17.

More articles on surgery centers:

The ASC in 2021: 3 expert predictions on cardiology

10 lowest-paying cities for physicians

ASC valuation multiples continue to rise & more — 12 ASC industry notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.