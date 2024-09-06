4 notable Tenet moves for ASC leaders to know

Here are four notable Tenet updates Becker's has reported on since July 25:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's CEO, Saum Sutaria, MD, sold more than 100,000 shares of his stock in the company Aug. 14 and 15. The transactions totaled more than $15 million.

2. Tenet Healthcare is turning its focus to ASCs as it rapidly sells hospitals.

3. Tenet agreed to sell its majority interest in Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health to Orlando (Fla.) Health.

4. United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Tenet, inked a partnership with the Tampa-based Florida Orthopedic Institute in the second quarter of 2024.