ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

4 notable Tenet moves for ASC leaders to know

Ariana Portalatin -  

Here are four notable Tenet updates Becker's has reported on since July 25:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's CEO, Saum Sutaria, MD, sold more than 100,000 shares of his stock in the company Aug. 14 and 15. The transactions totaled more than $15 million. 

2. Tenet Healthcare is turning its focus to ASCs as it rapidly sells hospitals. 

3. Tenet agreed to sell its majority interest in Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health to Orlando (Fla.) Health.

4. United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Tenet, inked a partnership with the Tampa-based Florida Orthopedic Institute in the second quarter of 2024.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast