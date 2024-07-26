4 ASC leadership appointments

Here are four leadership appointments in the outpatient surgery sector, as reported by Becker's since July 11:

1. Greg Miller, PhD, was named chief human resources officer of ASC management company Regent Surgical.

2. ASC development company Atlas Healthcare Partners appointed Heather Richards its next CFO.

3. ASC operator Compass Surgical Partners named Darcy Smith as its first chief people officer.

4. Debbie Aizenberg, MD, was named chief medical officer of Sacramento-based UC Davis' ambulatory clinical care services.