Regent Surgical names Greg Miller as chief human resources officer

Greg Miller, PhD, was named chief human resources officer of Regent Surgical, the ASC company said July 24.

Dr. Miller has 35 years of experience in human resources and most recently served as senior vice president of human resources at AccentCare, according to a news release. He also worked with United Surgery Partners International, Aflac and Humana.

"I was attracted to Regent's approach of powering operational strategies through people strategies," Dr. Miller said in the release. "We're customizing solutions for health systems by working together with our partners to create tailored environments for successful ASC strategies. And it's the same on the people side."

He earned his PhD from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.