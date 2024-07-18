Compass Surgical Partners appoints first chief people officer

Compass Surgical Partners named Darcy Smith as its first chief people officer, the ASC company said July 18.

As chief people officer, Ms. Smith will lead talent acquisition, development and engagement, according to a news release. She last worked in the same role at Custom Ink and has experience at Highmark Health and VisionWorks.

"I look forward to helping the Compass team continue to improve the lives of patients and providers as the company scales, adds new ASCs to its growing national portfolio, recruits new talent, and grows existing talent," Ms. Smith said in the release.