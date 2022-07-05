4 ASC acquisitions, affiliations, partnerships

Here are four ASC acquisitions, affiliations and partnerships Becker's has covered since June 3:

1. An affiliate of Capitol Pain Institute, an interventional pain management provider, and Iron Path Capital, a private equity firm, partnered to create a physician-led consolidation platform to affiliate with independent pain management practices and build new clinics.

2. United Surgical Partners International and United Urology Group signed an official agreement to form a joint venture partnership in 22 ASCs.

3. PartnerCare, a portfolio company of private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, has partnered with Comprehensive Pain Consultants of the Carolinas in Asheville, N.C.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to acquire BetterMed, a Fredericksburg, Va.-based chain of 12 outpatient urgent care centers.