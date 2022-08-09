30 highest-paying medical jobs in the US

Forbes analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics and isolated occupations that fall into the Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations category to develop a list of the most lucrative medical jobs in the country.
Here are the 30 highest-paying medical jobs in the U.S., broken down into average hourly pay and average annual pay:
|
Occupation
|
Average Hourly Pay
|
Average Annual Pay
|
1
|
Cardiologist
|
$170.18
|
$353,970
|
2
|
Anesthesiologist
|
$159.22
|
$331,190
|
3
|
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon
|
$149.74
|
$311,460
|
4
|
Emergency Medicine Physician
|
$149.35
|
$310,640
|
5
|
Orthopedic Surgeon, Except Pediatric
|
$147.22
|
$306,220
|
6
|
Dermatologist
|
$145.55
|
$302,740
|
7
|
Radiologist
|
$145.06
|
$301,720
|
8
|
Surgeon, All Other
|
$143.17
|
$297,800
|
9
|
Obstetrician and Gynecologist
|
$142.41
|
$296,210
|
10
|
Pediatric Surgeon
|
$139.57
|
$290,310
|
11
|
Ophthalmologist, Except Pediatric
|
$129.85
|
$270,090
|
12
|
Neurologist
|
$128.68
|
$267,660
|
13
|
Orthodontist
|
$128.50
|
$267,280
|
14
|
Physician, Pathologist
|
$128.45
|
$267,180
|
15
|
Psychiatrist
|
$120.08
|
$249,760
|
16
|
General Internal Medicine Physician
|
$116.44
|
$242,190
|
17
|
Family Medicine Physicians
|
$113.43
|
$235,930
|
18
|
Physicians, All Other
|
$111.30
|
$231,500
|
19
|
Nurse Anesthetists
|
$97.34
|
$202,470
|
20
|
Pediatricians, General
|
$95.40
|
$198,420
|
21
|
Dentists, All Other Specialists
|
$86.25
|
$179,400
|
22
|
Dentist, General
|
$80.37
|
$167,160
|
23
|
Podiatrist
|
$76.15
|
$158,380
|
24
|
Prosthodontist
|
$69.10
|
$143,730
|
25
|
Pharmacist
|
$60.43
|
$125,690
|
26
|
Optometrist
|
$60.31
|
$125,440
|
27
|
Medical Dosimetrist
|
$59.98
|
$124,750
|
28
|
Physician Assistant
|
$57.43
|
$119,460
|
29
|
Nurse Practitioner
|
$56.75
|
$118,040
|
30
|
Nurse Midwife
|
$54.91
|
$114,210