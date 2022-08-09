30 highest-paying medical jobs in the US

Forbes analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics and isolated occupations that fall into the Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations category to develop a list of the most lucrative medical jobs in the country. 

Here are the 30 highest-paying medical jobs in the U.S., broken down into average hourly pay and average annual pay:

 

Occupation

Average Hourly Pay

Average Annual Pay

1

Cardiologist

$170.18

$353,970

2

Anesthesiologist

$159.22

$331,190

3

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

$149.74

$311,460

4

Emergency Medicine Physician

$149.35

$310,640

5

Orthopedic Surgeon, Except Pediatric

$147.22

$306,220

6

Dermatologist

$145.55

$302,740

7

Radiologist

$145.06

$301,720

8

Surgeon, All Other

$143.17

$297,800

9

Obstetrician and Gynecologist

$142.41

$296,210

10

Pediatric Surgeon

$139.57

$290,310

11

Ophthalmologist, Except Pediatric

$129.85

$270,090

12

Neurologist

$128.68

$267,660

13

Orthodontist

$128.50

$267,280

14

Physician, Pathologist

$128.45

$267,180

15

Psychiatrist

$120.08

$249,760

16

General Internal Medicine Physician

$116.44

$242,190

17

Family Medicine Physicians

$113.43

$235,930

18

Physicians, All Other

$111.30

$231,500

19

Nurse Anesthetists

$97.34

$202,470

20

Pediatricians, General

$95.40

$198,420

21

Dentists, All Other Specialists

$86.25

$179,400

22

Dentist, General

$80.37

$167,160

23

Podiatrist

$76.15

$158,380

24

Prosthodontist

$69.10

$143,730

25

Pharmacist

$60.43

$125,690

26

Optometrist

$60.31

$125,440

27

Medical Dosimetrist

$59.98

$124,750

28

Physician Assistant

$57.43

$119,460

29

Nurse Practitioner

$56.75

$118,040

30

Nurse Midwife

$54.91

$114,210

