3 ways ASCs can battle provider shortages

As practices nationwide continue to face provider shortages, there are ways ASCs can remain competitive when it comes to recruiting talent, according to seven leaders who spoke with Becker's.

Higher compensation: When enticing talent, it is important for ASCs to provide competitive compensation packages to keep up with larger systems. "In 2023, we made major modifications to our staffing structures and pay scales. Investing in our staff was and continues to be an ongoing priority for our business," Todd Currier, administrator of Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center, told Becker's. ASCs that pay well likely have an easier time retaining staffers who could otherwise be pulled away for higher-paid positions.

Flexibility and benefits: Since ASCs are not equipped to handle overnight emergencies like hospitals, they are able to offer more flexible schedules for their employees, which can be a positive for many. "We're investing in our employees' well-being. One of the ways we're doing this is by offering flexible work schedules — including part time or reduced hours," Johnny Russell, director of operations at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, told Becker's. "When staff feel valued, we see improved employee satisfaction, greater stability in employee tenure and a positive impact on patient care."

Some employees gravitate toward facilities with more predictable workdays. "ASCs have definitive business hours, shorter days, and no work on weekends or holidays. This provides better work-life balance for workers," Allison Griffin, administrator at the Urology Surgery Center in Savannah, Ga., told Becker's.

Additionally, ASCs can provide more autonomy for employees. "Ambulatory surgery centers can potentially gain an edge in surgeon recruiting by offering a more streamlined and efficient work environment, increased autonomy for surgeons, opportunities for ownership or investment, and the ability to focus on specific surgical specialties," Brian Fiani, DO, a surgeon at Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedic & Spine Specialists in West Bloomfield, Mich., told Becker's. "Additionally, ASCs may be able to provide more flexible scheduling and potentially higher reimbursement rates for surgeons."

If ASCs cannot keep up with hospitals and larger systems when it comes to base compensation, they might be able to compensate through other benefits, such as educational and professional programs.

"Puerto Rico ASC Holding as the operator of three ASCs in Puerto Rico (Vista Ophthalmic, Caguas ASC and CALMA) is investing in our people. ASC staff truly make magic every day with their hard work for the benefit of our patients. Staff retention is one of the most challenging situations we are facing," Angie Jimenez, administrator of Vista Ophthalmic Ambulatory Surgical Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, told Becker's. "We are investing in our staff's professional development to form future leaders and to help them achieve professional goals like completing a nursing master's degree or a surgical tech completing their nursing degrees and clerical staff achieving a coder certification."

Streamlined leadership: Because ASCs are smaller, and sometimes independent of large systems, they can offer employees the opportunity to work with less bureaucracy and red tape. "Large bureaucratic organizations will be replaced by smaller, better-focused patient-centric entities especially as technology advances allow critical information to be easily accessible by the masses. ASCs with strong and adaptive leadership will be well positioned to play an important role in the once-in-a-generation opportunity to truly change healthcare for the better," Stephen Blake, CEO of Arlington, Texas-based Central Park ENT & Surgery Center, told Becker's.

In addition, ASC leaders can be more hands on and offer more growth opportunities for employees. "Smaller ASC teams foster strong professional relationships, allowing administrators to be more hands-on with patient care in addition to their operational duties. Worker challenges and concerns are more often heard, understood and addressed," Allison Griffin, administrator at the Urology Surgery Center in Savannah, Ga., told Becker's.