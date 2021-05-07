3 surgery centers filling healthcare gaps

From an eye center catering to underinsured patients to an Alaskan ASC serving 42 villages, Becker's ASC Review has reported on three facilities aiming to fill gaps in healthcare service.

1. Pacific Vision Foundation opened the Pacific Vision Surgery Center in San Francisco. Headed by a nonprofit, the surgery center provides care to patients regardless of their ability to pay.

"This surgery center meets a longstanding need in San Francisco, where community clinics have up to a yearlong waiting list," Laura Coleman, BSN, RN, the center's clinical director of nursing, said. "With the best technologies available today, we are the newest ophthalmology surgery center in the Bay Area. As a result, our patients will be able to enjoy lower wait times and faster recovery, regardless of their financial background."

2. San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the city's South Side. The facility, Mission Surgery Center, will be the only Medicare-accredited facility south of the city center.

3. Tanana Chiefs Conference, a nonprofit corporation that aims to meet the health needs of Alaska Natives, is building an ASC in Fairbanks, Alaska. The ASC is an expansion to an existing clinic that serves communities across 42 villages.

