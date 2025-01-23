3 physicians suing their former employer

Here are cases of physicians suing their former employers since Jan. 1, 2025, as reported by Becker's:

1. A cardiologist has sued Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, alleging she experienced gender discrimination, unequal pay and a hostile work environment. Amy Ahnert, MD, who spent 17 years employed by the health system, alleged in the suit that she was paid substantially less than her male counterparts and was denied benefits. The suit also claims the discrimination began when she arrived at the health system as a hospitalist and during her fellowship when her program director tried to "blackball" her from becoming an attending physician.

2. Fairfax-based Northern Virginia Surgery Center will pay $50,000 and provide programmatic relief to resolve a disability and age-discrimination lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged that when an older radiologic technologist requested an extension of her medical leave to recover from surgery, the ASC terminated her and replaced her with two significantly younger, less qualified coworkers.

3. Brian McGee, MD, a member of the Arkansas State Medical Board, is suing a former colleague whose medical license was revoked after it was revealed last year that he had 30 years of misconduct allegations against him. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, who was the management services provider operating the facility at the time of the complaints, was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, along with Suzette Siegler, RN, a nurse manager who worked with Dr. Williams at Arkansas Diagnostic Center in Little Rock.