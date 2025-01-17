Virginia ASC to pay $50K to settle disability lawsuit

Northern Virginia Surgery Center will pay $50,000 and provide programmatic relief to resolve a disability and age discrimination lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that when an older radiologic technologist requested an extension of her medical leave to recover from surgery, the ASC terminated her and replaced her with two significantly younger, less qualified coworkers, according to a Jan. 13 news release from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The EEOC, which filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, alleges the conduct violated the Age Discrimination Employment Act.