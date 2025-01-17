Arkansas medical board member sues former colleague, USPI

Brian McGee, MD, a member of the Arkansas State Medical Board, is suing a former colleague whose medical license was revoked after it was revealed last year that he had 30 years of misconduct allegations against him.

Dr. McGee filed the lawsuit against Alonzo Williams, MD, a former gastroenterologist, in Little Rock, Ark., on Jan. 14, alleging improper practices, fraudulent billing, sexual misconduct, racial discrimination and retaliation under the Arkansas Civil Rights Act.

United Surgical Partners International was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, along with Suzette Siegler, RN, a nurse manager who worked with Dr. Williams at Arkansas Diagnostic Center in Little Rock. USPI acquired ADC's management services provider, Covenant Physician Partners, in July 2024. Dr. Williams' license was revoked in August 2024, following allegations of sexual harassment and improper prescription practices.

The lawsuit alleges that Ms. Sielger defamed Dr. McGee's practice by maliciously filing a false complaint against him with the state medical board in 2023. It also alleges negligence, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and retaliation against Covenant Physician Partners.

