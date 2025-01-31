3 physician practice, clinic closures in 1 month

Becker's has reported on three physician practice or clinic closures since Jan. 1:

1. North Canton (Ohio) Podiatry has abruptly shuttered, The Canton Repository reported Jan. 18. According to the report, a sign was posted on the door of the practice saying the office would be closed until further notice. Originally, the sign directed patients to other physicians in the area, but it was later updated to state that "Patient medical records will be addressed once adequate staff can be found."

2. Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Health will close its pain management center Feb. 28. The center, which has 15 employees and one contracted physician, is no longer "meeting the organization's goals," a Jan. 28 news release from the health system said

3. Jordan Healthcare, a medical practice in Southwick, Mass., closed Jan. 21 following issues with insurance companies.

"This decision comes after much reflection and is driven by circumstances beyond our control, including ongoing constraints from health insurance companies," the practice wrote on its Facebook page, according to MassLive.