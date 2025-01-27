Massachusetts practice to close

Jordan Healthcare, a medical practice in Southwick, Mass., closed Jan. 21 following issues with insurance companies, MassLive reported Jan. 5.

"This decision comes after much reflection and is driven by circumstances beyond our control, including ongoing constraints from health insurance companies," the practice wrote on its Facebook page, according to MassLive.

The practice warned patients that it would not be able to help with prescription refills after Feb. 21 and advised them to find new providers.

According to the report, the practice, owned by nurse practitioner Jennifer Jordan, had recently changed from taking insurance to a monthly membership model.





