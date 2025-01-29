New York hospital to close pain management center 

Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Health will close its pain management center Feb. 28, according to a news release from the health system.

The center, which has 15 employees and one contracted physician, is no longer "meeting the organization's goals," the Jan. 28 release said.

"We hope to retain all employees in other roles that need their area of expertise throughout the health system," said Tom Carman, president and CEO of Samaritan. "Samaritan has provided ample notice to impacted employees, including counseling opportunities with Human Resources. It is a formal closure which causes formal layoffs, but we have jobs available if they wish to remain with Samaritan."

Samaritan Health currently has more than 400 job openings across its system and employs more than 2,400 people.

Patients who have received services at the pain management center within the past year will be notified of the closure and provided with information on local and regional facilities that are accepting new patients.