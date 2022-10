From an Indianapolis medical office building to an Idaho hospital building, here are three medical office building sales Becker's has reported on in the last week.

1. A regional investment group purchased a 44,000-square-foot Indianapolis medical office building.

2. A Los Angeles medical office building was sold to Agora Realty & Management for $30 million.

3. Hammes Partners purchased the Post Falls, Idaho-based Northwest Specialty Hospital property, which includes six medical office buildings.