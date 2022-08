Geisinger and two more hospitals and health systems that have opened or have plans to open ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 2:

1. Olathe (Kan.) Health is kicking off a $70 million expansion that will include two ASCs.

2. Morris (Ill.) Hospital is beginning a new round of renovations to create a $13.2 million surgery center.

3. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger cut the ribbon on its $80 million specialty outpatient center in Pittston, Pa.