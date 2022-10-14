3 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Here are three hospitals and health systems that have opened or have plans to open ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 28:

1. Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health is opening an ASC as part of its multimillion dollar Pennsylvania expansion.

2. Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health broke ground on its 80,000-square-foot facility that will house an ASC.

3. Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic partnered to open Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center.