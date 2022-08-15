3 high-profile MLB surgeries since Aug. 1

As the MLB approaches the second half of its 2022 season, Becker's has reported on players from three different teams needing surgery since Aug.1.

1. Steven Shin, MD, performed wrist surgery on Alex Kirilloff of the MLB's Minnesota Twins. Dr. Shin performed the surgery at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles, The procedure involved breaking the ulnar bone in Mr. Kirilloff's right arm to shorten it, creating more space within the wrist on his right hand.

2. John Fernandez, MD, performed hand surgery on Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, an All-Star player, at Midwest Orthopedics at RUSH, Oak Brook (Ill.) Surgery Center. The procedure addressed a sagittal band tear in Mr. Anderson's left middle finger.

3. The Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance's J.W. Thomas Byrd performed hip surgery on Tampa Bay (Fla.) Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. Dr. Byrd performed the procedure to address an impingement and repair the labrum in his left hip. He is expected to be ready to play in six to seven months.