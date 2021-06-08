3 federal cases involving physicians, practices

Becker's ASC Review reported on three cases from The U.S. Justice Department involving physicians and practices over the last 30 days.

1. The manager of a Baltimore-based pain clinic and others are facing conspiracy charges accusing them of illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a May 19 statement from the U.S. Justice Department.

2. A physician in Chesapeake, Va., was sentenced to nearly six decades in prison May 18, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Javaid Perwaiz, MD, an OB-GYN, was convicted of performing medically unnecessary hysterectomies and other procedures from 2010 to 2019.

3. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD, and his Greensboro, N.C.-based pain practice agreed to pay half a million dollars to settle allegations he wrongly billed Medicare and Medicaid, according to a May 26 announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of North Carolina.