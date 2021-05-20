Baltimore pain clinic manager charged with drug trafficking

The manager of a Baltimore-based pain clinic and others are facing conspiracy charges accusing them of illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a May 19 statement from the U.S. Justice Department.

Monica Raynette Clark, a former office manager of Memorial Care Center in Woodbridge, Va., and Washington DC Spine Center, is accused of drug trafficking, along with her boyfriend Michael Tyrone Scott III, and multiple customers. A criminal complaint filed May 17 alleges Ms. Clark and Mr. Scott forged opioid prescriptions using prescription pads from the clinics. She is accused of selling the prescriptions to drug users and diverters.

She sold prescriptions to an undercover agent, according to the Justice Department's statement.

The complaint alleges Ms. Clark advised customers on where to fill prescriptions after pharmacies began to refuse prescriptions from Memorial Care. She is also accused of telling customers what to say to physicians to get opioid prescriptions.

