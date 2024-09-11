3 CMS moves shaking up the ASC landscape

Here are three recent updates by CMS that are impacting ASCs:

1. New procedures added to CMS' ASC Covered Procedures list. This included a number of more high acuity procedures, including total shoulder arthroplasty. CMS added 11 procedures in the ASC Payment System Final Rule, released in November 2023, that were not included in the proposed rule.

2. Changes to the Medicare Merit-based Incentive Payment system. Physicians now have two options for MIPS reporting: MIPS Value Pathways and the Alternative Payment Model Performance Pathway. These adjustments are designed to reduce reporting burden and create new scoring opportunities for participants.

3. New quality reporting measure. A new patient-reported outcomes measure for elective hip and knee replacements was added to the ASC Quality Reporting program. The voluntary reporting measure will begin in 2026.