29 specialities with the highest, lowest job satisfaction

Dermatologists have the highest job satisfaction among 29 medical specialties, while internal medicine physicians have the lowest, according to a 2022 speciality report from Medscape

When physicians from 29 different specialties were asked if they would choose their speciality again, 99 percent of dermatologists said they would. 

Specialties ranked by job percentage of physicians who would choose their job again: 

1. Dermatologists: 99 percent 

2. Orthopedics: 97 percent 

3. Plastic surgery: 96 percent 

4. Gastroenterologists: 95 percent 

5. Infectious disease physicians: 94 percent 

6. Ophthalmologists: 94 percent 

7. Radiologists: 92 percent 

8. Urologists: 90 percent 

9. Rheumatologists: 89 percent 

10. Cardiologists: 88 percent 

11. Oncologists: 88 percent 

12. Otolaryngologists: 87 percent 

13. Neurologists: 87 percent 

14. Psychiatrists: 87 percent 

15. Anesthesiologists: 86 percent 

16. Pathologists: 86 percent 

17. Allergists: 85 percent 

18. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 84 percent 

19. Pediatrician: 84 percent 

20. General surgeon: 83 percent 

21. Diabetes and endocrinologists: 81 percent 

22. Critical care: 80 percent 

23. Pulmonary medicine: 79 percent 

24. Public health: 79 percent 

25. Obstetrician and gynecologist: 76 percent 

26. Emergency medicine: 74 percent 

27. Nephrologist: 73 percent

28. Family medicine: 68 percent 

29. Internal medicine: 63 percent

