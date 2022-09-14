29 specialities with the highest, lowest job satisfaction

Dermatologists have the highest job satisfaction among 29 medical specialties, while internal medicine physicians have the lowest, according to a 2022 speciality report from Medscape.
When physicians from 29 different specialties were asked if they would choose their speciality again, 99 percent of dermatologists said they would.
Specialties ranked by job percentage of physicians who would choose their job again:
1. Dermatologists: 99 percent
2. Orthopedics: 97 percent
3. Plastic surgery: 96 percent
4. Gastroenterologists: 95 percent
5. Infectious disease physicians: 94 percent
6. Ophthalmologists: 94 percent
7. Radiologists: 92 percent
8. Urologists: 90 percent
9. Rheumatologists: 89 percent
10. Cardiologists: 88 percent
11. Oncologists: 88 percent
12. Otolaryngologists: 87 percent
13. Neurologists: 87 percent
14. Psychiatrists: 87 percent
15. Anesthesiologists: 86 percent
16. Pathologists: 86 percent
17. Allergists: 85 percent
18. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 84 percent
19. Pediatrician: 84 percent
20. General surgeon: 83 percent
21. Diabetes and endocrinologists: 81 percent
22. Critical care: 80 percent
23. Pulmonary medicine: 79 percent
24. Public health: 79 percent
25. Obstetrician and gynecologist: 76 percent
26. Emergency medicine: 74 percent
27. Nephrologist: 73 percent
28. Family medicine: 68 percent
29. Internal medicine: 63 percent