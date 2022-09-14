29 specialities with the highest, lowest job satisfaction

Dermatologists have the highest job satisfaction among 29 medical specialties, while internal medicine physicians have the lowest, according to a 2022 speciality report from Medscape.

When physicians from 29 different specialties were asked if they would choose their speciality again, 99 percent of dermatologists said they would.

Specialties ranked by job percentage of physicians who would choose their job again:

1. Dermatologists: 99 percent

2. Orthopedics: 97 percent

3. Plastic surgery: 96 percent

4. Gastroenterologists: 95 percent

5. Infectious disease physicians: 94 percent

6. Ophthalmologists: 94 percent

7. Radiologists: 92 percent

8. Urologists: 90 percent

9. Rheumatologists: 89 percent

10. Cardiologists: 88 percent

11. Oncologists: 88 percent

12. Otolaryngologists: 87 percent

13. Neurologists: 87 percent

14. Psychiatrists: 87 percent

15. Anesthesiologists: 86 percent

16. Pathologists: 86 percent

17. Allergists: 85 percent

18. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 84 percent

19. Pediatrician: 84 percent

20. General surgeon: 83 percent

21. Diabetes and endocrinologists: 81 percent

22. Critical care: 80 percent

23. Pulmonary medicine: 79 percent

24. Public health: 79 percent

25. Obstetrician and gynecologist: 76 percent

26. Emergency medicine: 74 percent

27. Nephrologist: 73 percent

28. Family medicine: 68 percent

29. Internal medicine: 63 percent