23K patient files accessed during Texas surgical hospital hack

Lubbock (Texas) Heart & Surgical Hospital has notified patients of a hacking event in July that affected 23,379 individuals.

The surgical hospital released a statement Sept. 9 saying that it will mail notification letters to patients whose information may have been involved in the incident, according to a report from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

The hospital learned of the breach on July 21, blocked the unauthorized party and then took measures to secure the system. An unauthorized party accessed the system between July 11 and 12 and attempted to copy files, according to the report.

The accessed information could include names, contact information, demographic information, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, diagnosis and treatment information, prescription information, medical records numbers, provider names, dates of service and health insurance information.