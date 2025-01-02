2025's richest physician billionaires

Ten physicians currently hold a spot on Forbes' live net worth tracker, updated on Jan. 1 for 2025.

Below are 10 physician billionaires from the Forbes 2025 list:

Note: Net worths and rankings are up to date, as of Jan. 2.

73. Thomas Thomas Frist Jr., MD, $26.2 billion, founded Hospital Corp. of America in 1968.

469. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, $6.2 billion, was a practicing physician before inventing the cancer medication Abraxane.

920. Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD, $3.5 billion, is the co-founder and CEO of drug company Regeneron.

991. August Troendle, MD, $3.3 billion, is the president, CEO and founder of clinical research company Medpace.

1,545. George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD, $2.1 billion, is the chief scientific officer at biotech firm Regeneron.

1,694. James Leininger, MD, $1.9 billion, is the founder of medical device company Kinetic Concepts.

1,694. Keith Dunleavy, MD, and family, $1.9 billion, is the founder and CEO of healthcare data analytics company Inovalon.

1,764. Gary Michelson, MD, $1.8 billion, is a retired orthopedic and spine surgeon who holds over 340 U.S. patents.

1,764. Phillip Frost, MD, $1.8 billion, runs diagnostics-maker Opko Health. He founded drugmaker Ivaxin 1987 and sold it for $7.6 billion in 2005.

2,692. Roy Vagelos, MD, $1 billion, is the former chair and CEO of Merck.