20 most expensive ASC procedures

Two breast reconstruction procedures rank among the top 10 most expensive procedures performed at ASCs, according to Definitive Healthcare.

The healthcare data and analytics company compiled data on all-payer medical claims in 2019, the most recent full-year data available prior to the pandemic. The data is sourced from several U.S. medical claims clearinghouses and updated monthly.

Here are the top 20 most expensive procedures at ASCs, ranked by average per-procedure cost, and their Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System/Current Procedural Terminology codes:

1. Breast reconstruction of a single breast with "stacked" deep inferior epigastric perforator flap(s) and/or gluteal artery perforator flap(s)

HCPCS/CPT code: S2067

Average charge per procedure: $133,356

2. Cardioverter-defibrillator, other than single or dual chamber (implantable)

HCPCS/CPT code: C1882

Average charge per procedure: $111,187

3. Autologous cultured chondrocytes, implant

HCPCS/CPT code: J7330

Average charge per procedure: $85,498

4. Eculizumab injection

HCPCS/CPT code: J1300

Average charge per procedure: $77,423

5. Cardioverter-defibrillator, single chamber (implantable)

HCPCS/CPT code: C1722

Average charge per procedure: $76,879

6. Sipuleucel-t, minimum of 50 million autologous cd54+ cells activated with pap-gm-csf, including leukapheresis and all other preparatory procedures, per infusion

HCPCS/CPT code: Q2043

Average charge per procedure: $76,471

7. Injection, alglucosidase alfa (lumizyme), 10 mg

HCPCS/CPT code: J0221

Average charge per procedure: $76,000

8. Non-ophthalmic fluorescent vascular angiography

HCPCS/CPT code: C9733

Average charge per procedure: $75,000

9. Under intersex surgery

HCPCS/CPT code: 55970

Average charge per procedure: $73,186

10. Breast reconstruction with deep inferior epigastric perforator flap or superficial inferior epigastric artery flap

HCPCS/CPT code: S2068

Average charge per procedure: $68,239

11. Injection, ocrelizumab, 1 mg

HCPCS/CPT code: J2350

Average charge per procedure:

12. Removal & replacement of defibrillator generator; multiple lead system

HCPCS/CPT code: 33264

Average charge per procedure: $65,796

13. Injection, alemtuzumab

HCPCS/CPT code: J0202

Average charge per procedure: $59,250

14. Automated implantable cardioverter defibrillator, dual chamber

HCPCS/CPT code: C1721

Average charge per procedure: $59,099

15. Removal & replacement of defibrillator generator; dual lead

HCPCS/CPT code: 33263

Average charge per procedure: $58,771

16. Insertion/replacement of permanent pacing cardioverter-defibrillator system with transvenous lead(s)

HCPCS/CPT code: 33249

Average charge per procedure: $56,626

17. Cochlear device

HCPCS/CPT code: L8614

Average charge per procedure: $54,750

18. Percutaneous transcatheter placement of drug-eluting intracoronary stent; single major coronary artery or branch

HCPCS/CPT code: C9600

Average charge per procedure: $51,814

19. Implant cochlear device

HCPCS/CPT code: 69930

Average charge per procedure: $50,570

20. Velaglucerase alfa

HCPCS/CPT code: J3385

Average charge per procedure: $50,470